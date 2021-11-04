Colfax (NYSE:CFX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $965.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $958.44 million. Colfax had a return on equity of 7.06% and a net margin of 2.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. Colfax updated its FY21 guidance to $2.10-$2.20 EPS and its FY 2021 guidance to $2.100-$2.100 EPS.

Shares of Colfax stock remained flat at $$52.75 on Thursday. 1,278,826 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,341,047. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $47.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Colfax has a fifty-two week low of $29.28 and a fifty-two week high of $54.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 2.18.

In related news, EVP Shyam Kambeyanda sold 39,862 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.69, for a total value of $2,020,604.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Matthew L. Trerotola sold 151,446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.01, for a total transaction of $7,422,368.46. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 455,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,334,249.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 303,084 shares of company stock worth $14,859,663. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on CFX. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Colfax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $53.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Colfax from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Colfax in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Colfax from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Colfax from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Colfax has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.33.

Colfax Corp. operates as a diversified technology company. The firm provides orthopedic care and fabrication technology products and services to customers. It operates through the following segments: Medical Technology and Fabrication Technology. The Medical Technology segment develops, manufactures and distributes medical devices used for rehabilitation, pain management and physical therapy.

