aWSB Achieves Market Capitalization of $149,977.79 (aWSB)

aWSB (CURRENCY:aWSB) traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on November 4th. aWSB has a market capitalization of $149,977.79 and approximately $36,283.00 worth of aWSB was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, aWSB has traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One aWSB coin can currently be bought for approximately $24.53 or 0.00040051 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get aWSB alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001634 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00001946 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.79 or 0.00087812 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.27 or 0.00075530 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $62.31 or 0.00101717 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,496.65 or 0.07340502 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $61,365.37 or 1.00175210 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.91 or 0.00022704 BTC.

aWSB Coin Profile

aWSB’s total supply is 100,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,113 coins.

aWSB Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as aWSB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire aWSB should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase aWSB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “aWSBUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for aWSB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for aWSB and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.