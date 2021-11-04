FintruX Network Price Tops $0.0325 (FTX)

FintruX Network (CURRENCY:FTX) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on November 4th. FintruX Network has a total market capitalization of $3.09 million and approximately $13,397.00 worth of FintruX Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, FintruX Network has traded up 48% against the US dollar. One FintruX Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0325 or 0.00000053 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.76 or 0.00050151 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001631 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00003140 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $147.74 or 0.00240862 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.68 or 0.00012525 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000465 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $59.39 or 0.00096831 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00004384 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

FintruX Network Profile

FTX is a coin. It was first traded on August 19th, 2017. FintruX Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 95,000,000 coins. FintruX Network’s official website is www.fintrux.com . The official message board for FintruX Network is www.medium.com/FintruX . FintruX Network’s official Twitter account is @fintrux and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for FintruX Network is /r/FintruX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “FintruX Network is an Ethereum-based online lending ecosystem aiming to connect borrowers, lenders, and rated service agencies. FTX is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the FintruX Network. “

FintruX Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FintruX Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FintruX Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FintruX Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

