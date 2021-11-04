Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.15), Fidelity Earnings reports. Diversified Healthcare Trust had a negative net margin of 15.11% and a negative return on equity of 8.72%.

Shares of DHC stock traded down $0.53 on Thursday, hitting $3.41. The stock had a trading volume of 2,387,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,208,406. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $812.86 million, a P/E ratio of -3.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.40. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a 1 year low of $2.99 and a 1 year high of $5.58. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.84.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 18th. Investors of record on Monday, October 25th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 22nd. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Diversified Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.97%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Diversified Healthcare Trust from $5.00 to $4.75 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Colliers Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.60.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) by 22.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,580,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 289,226 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.66% of Diversified Healthcare Trust worth $6,607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Company Profile

Diversified Healthcare Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership of senior living communities, medical office buildings, and wellness centers. It operates through the following segments: Office Portfolio, Senior Housing Operating Portfolio (SHOP), and Non-Segment. The Office Portfolio segment consists of medical office properties leased to medical providers and other medical related businesses, as well as life science properties leased to biotech laboratories and other similar tenants.

