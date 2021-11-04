Annovis Bio (NYSE:ANVS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Annovis Bio (NYSE:ANVS) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.09, Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of NYSE ANVS traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $30.78. 810,318 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 694,303. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.07. Annovis Bio has a 1-year low of $4.20 and a 1-year high of $132.00. The company has a market capitalization of $249.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.54 and a beta of 1.85.

Separately, Maxim Group began coverage on Annovis Bio in a report on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company.

In related news, CEO Maria-Luisa Maccecchini purchased 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.61 per share, with a total value of $496,980.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 18,681 shares of company stock valued at $520,791. Corporate insiders own 42.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Annovis Bio by 2,048.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 537 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Annovis Bio in the second quarter valued at $307,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Annovis Bio in the second quarter valued at $2,574,000. 15.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Annovis Bio Company Profile

Annovis Bio, Inc, a clinical stage drug platform company, develops drugs to treat neurodegeneration. The company's lead compound is ANVS401, which is in Phase 2a clinical trials for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease (AD), Parkinson's disease, Alzheimer's disease in Down Syndrome, and other chronic neurodegenerative disorders.

