Agile Group (OTCMKTS:AGPYY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $39.68

Agile Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:AGPYY)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $39.68 and last traded at $39.68, with a volume of 3 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $39.68.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Agile Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st.

The company has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.76.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $7.0748 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 12.39%. Agile Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.59%.

About Agile Group (OTCMKTS:AGPYY)

Agile Group Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property development, property management, hotel operation, property investment, environmental protection, and other businesses in the People's Republic of China. As of December 31, 2020, the company had a land bank with a total gross floor area of 53.01 million square meters in 84 cities located in Southern China region, Eastern China region, Western China region, Central China region, Hainan and Yunnan region, Northeast China region, Northern China region, Hong Kong, and internationally.

