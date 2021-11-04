Brokerages Anticipate The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) Will Announce Earnings of $1.79 Per Share

Brokerages expect The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) to report $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for The Mosaic’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.44 and the highest is $2.18. The Mosaic posted earnings of $0.57 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 214%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Mosaic will report full-year earnings of $5.03 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.80 to $5.43. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $6.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.03 to $9.62. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow The Mosaic.

The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.20). The Mosaic had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 16.34%. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 43.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

MOS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of The Mosaic from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. HSBC upgraded shares of The Mosaic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, August 20th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of The Mosaic from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of The Mosaic in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.31.

Shares of MOS traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $38.80. The stock had a trading volume of 4,292,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,083,104. The Mosaic has a fifty-two week low of $16.66 and a fifty-two week high of $43.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.34. The firm has a market cap of $14.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. The Mosaic’s payout ratio is presently 35.29%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in The Mosaic by 110.6% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 792 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in The Mosaic by 149.4% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 863 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in The Mosaic during the third quarter worth about $34,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its stake in The Mosaic by 968.1% during the second quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 1,004 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Mosaic during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

The Mosaic Company Profile

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. The company operates its businesses through it’s wholly and majority owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment owns and operates mines and production facilities in North America which produces concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and concentrated crop nutrients.

