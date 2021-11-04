Nine Energy Service (NYSE:NINE) Issues Earnings Results

Nine Energy Service (NYSE:NINE) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Nine Energy Service had a negative net margin of 32.95% and a negative return on equity of 605.98%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.13) earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE NINE traded up $0.11 on Thursday, reaching $1.87. 271,464 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 209,183. Nine Energy Service has a fifty-two week low of $1.07 and a fifty-two week high of $4.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.56. The company has a market capitalization of $58.63 million, a PE ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 3.41.

Get Nine Energy Service alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nine Energy Service from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th.

In other Nine Energy Service news, insider Guy Sirkes sold 24,231 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.11, for a total value of $51,127.41. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 175,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $370,258.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Warren Lynn Frazier sold 42,755 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.30, for a total transaction of $98,336.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Nine Energy Service Company Profile

Nine Energy Service, Inc operates as an oilfield services company, which engages in the provision of completion solutions. It offers cementing services, completion tools, wireline services, and coiled tubing services. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Read More: What defines an oversold asset?

Receive News & Ratings for Nine Energy Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nine Energy Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.