Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.350-$2.350 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.950. The company issued revenue guidance of $810 million-$810 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $771.72 million.

Shares of IPAR traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $91.55. The stock had a trading volume of 103,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,032. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.02 and a beta of 0.95. Inter Parfums has a 1-year low of $45.44 and a 1-year high of $94.75.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $207.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.59 million. Inter Parfums had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 10.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 319.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Inter Parfums will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. Inter Parfums’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.64%.

IPAR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Inter Parfums from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Inter Parfums from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Inter Parfums from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, BWS Financial boosted their target price on Inter Parfums from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $88.20.

In related news, CFO Russell Greenberg sold 7,055 shares of Inter Parfums stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.95, for a total value of $556,992.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 44.50% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Inter Parfums stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) by 178.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 139,468 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 89,404 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.44% of Inter Parfums worth $10,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.11% of the company’s stock.

Inter Parfums Company Profile

Inter Parfums, Inc engages in the business of manufacturing, marketing, and distributing wide array of fragrances and related products. It operates through the European Based Operations and United States Based Operations segments. The European Based Operations segment conducts primarily in France. The United States Based Operations segment includes the sale of prestige brand name fragrances.

