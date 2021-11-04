Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07), Fidelity Earnings reports. Conformis had a net margin of 13.33% and a return on equity of 22.58%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.09) EPS.

Shares of CFMS traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1.18. 3,935,479 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,759,347. The stock has a market capitalization of $219.43 million, a P/E ratio of -23.60 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 8.84, a current ratio of 9.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Conformis has a 12-month low of $0.60 and a 12-month high of $1.96. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.21.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Conformis from $2.50 to $2.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. TheStreet raised shares of Conformis from a “d-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Conformis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th.

In other Conformis news, CEO Mark A. Augusti sold 49,953 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.20, for a total value of $59,943.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 3.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Conformis stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Conformis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFMS) by 657.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 29,283 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,418 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Conformis were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 42.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Conformis

ConforMIS, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of joint replacement implants. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Germany; and Rest of the World. The firm’s products include iUni, iDuo, iTotal CR, and iTotal.

