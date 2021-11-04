Pillar Reaches One Day Volume of $153,096.00 (PLR)

Pillar (CURRENCY:PLR) traded up 7.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on November 4th. Over the last seven days, Pillar has traded 1.9% lower against the dollar. Pillar has a market capitalization of $8.69 million and $153,096.00 worth of Pillar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pillar coin can now be purchased for $0.0335 or 0.00000055 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.84 or 0.00050348 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001633 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $148.12 or 0.00241802 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.68 or 0.00012540 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000464 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $59.23 or 0.00096684 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00004444 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Pillar Coin Profile

Pillar is a coin. It launched on July 14th, 2017. Pillar’s total supply is 800,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 259,348,201 coins. Pillar’s official Twitter account is @PillarWallet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Pillar is pillarproject.io . The Reddit community for Pillar is /r/PillarProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pillar’s official message board is medium.com/pillarproject

According to CryptoCompare, “The Pillar wallet will hold keys and let anyone transact with many blockchains (multi-chain wallet), will be able to see hundreds of kinds of tokens and coins. The Pillar wallet will not be tied with any browser, nor to an exchange (option to choose multiple exchanges). While the wallet and platform are open-source and free, users will pay for the various services with pillar tokens (PLRs) as they use them. The token will power the entire ecosystem, giving an instant business model to many projects that can tie in. “

Pillar Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pillar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pillar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pillar using one of the exchanges listed above.

