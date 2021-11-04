-$0.02 Earnings Per Share Expected for Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) will announce earnings of ($0.02) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Playa Hotels & Resorts’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.04 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.07). Playa Hotels & Resorts posted earnings of ($0.44) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 95.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Playa Hotels & Resorts will report full-year earnings of ($0.56) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.66) to ($0.45). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.05) to $0.16. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Playa Hotels & Resorts.

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.01). Playa Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 31.58% and a negative net margin of 76.24%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.57) EPS.

PLYA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Playa Hotels & Resorts from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.67.

In other Playa Hotels & Resorts news, Director Karl Mr. Peterson sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.87, for a total value of $206,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 111,595 shares of company stock worth $848,060. 6.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AdvisorShares Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 45,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 9,057 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 32.1% during the third quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 247,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,049,000 after buying an additional 60,000 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 14.5% during the third quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 43,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 12.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 311,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,585,000 after buying an additional 34,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Playa Hotels & Resorts during the third quarter worth $522,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PLYA traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $8.98. 2,507,236 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,331,226. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.48. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a one year low of $3.86 and a one year high of $9.25.

Playa Hotels & Resorts NV operates hotels and resorts. It engages in the ownership, operation, and development of all-inclusive resorts in beachfront location destinations in Mexico and the Caribbean. The company owns and manages Hyatt Zilara Cancun, Hyatt Ziva Cancun, Panama Jack Resorts Cancun, Panama Jack Resorts Playa del Carmen, Hilton Playa del Carmen an All-Inclusive Resort, Hyatt Ziva Puerto Vallarta, Hyatt Ziva Los Cabos, Hyatt Zilara Rose Hall and Hyatt Ziva Rose Hall, Hilton Rose Hall Resort & Spa, Jewel Dunn’s River Beach Resort, Jewel Grande Montego Bay Resort & Spa, Jewel Runaway Bay Beach & Golf Resort, Jewel Paradise Cove Beach Resort & Spa, Hyatt Zilara Cap Cana, Hyatt Ziva Cap Cana Hilton La Romana an All-Inclusive Family Resort and Hilton La Romana an All-Inclusive Adult Resort.

