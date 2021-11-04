Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.26 Per Share

Analysts expect Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) to announce earnings per share of $2.26 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Caterpillar’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.66 and the lowest is $1.93. Caterpillar posted earnings per share of $2.12 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.6%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Caterpillar will report full-year earnings of $10.28 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.85 to $10.60. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $12.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.25 to $14.78. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Caterpillar.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.46 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 34.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS.

CAT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $270.00 target price on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $239.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $241.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $232.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $234.05.

In other news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,038 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.09, for a total value of $1,028,205.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAT. CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in Caterpillar during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 105.5% in the first quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 67.66% of the company’s stock.

CAT stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $203.59. The company had a trading volume of 2,533,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,428,975. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $111.46 billion, a PE ratio of 21.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $200.77 and a 200 day moving average of $215.06. Caterpillar has a 12 month low of $157.60 and a 12 month high of $246.69.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 25th will be paid a $1.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 22nd. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is currently 67.68%.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

