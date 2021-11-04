Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cabaletta Bio Inc. is a clinical stage biotechnology company. It is focused on the discovery and development of engineered T cell therapies for patients with B cell-mediated autoimmune diseases. The company’s product pipeline consists of DSG3-CAART, DSG3/1-CAART, MuSK-CAART and FVIII-CAART which are in clinical stage. Cabaletta Bio Inc. is based in Philadelphia, United States. “

Get Cabaletta Bio alerts:

Separately, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Cabaletta Bio in a research report on Sunday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cabaletta Bio has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.80.

Shares of CABA stock traded down $1.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $13.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 159,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,608. Cabaletta Bio has a 52-week low of $7.00 and a 52-week high of $16.38. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.95. The stock has a market cap of $332.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.79 and a beta of 1.34.

Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.05. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cabaletta Bio will post -1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Ventures V. L.P. 5Am sold 295,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total transaction of $3,835,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ventures V. L.P. 5Am sold 625,000 shares of Cabaletta Bio stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.70, for a total value of $6,062,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Cabaletta Bio by 3,566.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 10,700 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Cabaletta Bio in the second quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cabaletta Bio in the second quarter valued at approximately $121,000. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Cabaletta Bio in the second quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Cabaletta Bio in the second quarter valued at approximately $128,000. 72.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cabaletta Bio

Cabaletta Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered T cell therapies for patients with B cell-mediated autoimmune diseases. Its proprietary technology utilizes chimeric autoantibody receptor (CAAR) T cells that are designed to selectively bind and eliminate B cells, which produce disease-causing autoantibodies or pathogenic B cells.

Read More: Swap

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cabaletta Bio (CABA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cabaletta Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabaletta Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.