Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF) Reaches New 1-Year High at $5.80

Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BIREF)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $5.80 and last traded at $5.71, with a volume of 174091 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.52.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BIREF shares. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Birchcliff Energy from C$6.25 to C$10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Industrial Alliance Securities raised Birchcliff Energy to a “buy” rating and set a C$9.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Birchcliff Energy from C$6.75 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. CIBC lifted their price target on Birchcliff Energy from C$6.50 to C$9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Birchcliff Energy from C$6.50 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Birchcliff Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.75.

Get Birchcliff Energy alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.96 and a beta of -0.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.11 and a 200-day moving average of $3.97.

Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter. Birchcliff Energy had a return on equity of 5.07% and a net margin of 13.77%. The firm had revenue of $157.64 million during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.0159 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a yield of 0.33%.

Birchcliff Energy Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BIREF)

Birchcliff Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of petroleum and natural gas reserves. Its properties include Peace River Arch and Montney/Doig Resource Play. The company was founded by Myles R. Bosman, Gordon W. Cameron, Bruno P. Geremia, Laurence A. Shaw, Werner A.

See Also: Stop Order

Receive News & Ratings for Birchcliff Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Birchcliff Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.