Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA) Sets New 1-Year High at $17.92

Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $17.92 and last traded at $17.74, with a volume of 625912 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.50.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Innoviva from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 75.82 and a current ratio of 75.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.39. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 0.47.

Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.47. Innoviva had a net margin of 82.58% and a return on equity of 56.51%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Innoviva, Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Innoviva, Inc. bought 1,212,122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.30 per share, for a total transaction of $4,000,002.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Marianne Zhen sold 2,802 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total value of $44,888.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 36,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $584,617.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Innoviva by 72.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 111,498 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,495,000 after acquiring an additional 46,818 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Innoviva by 117.3% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 53,479 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $639,000 after acquiring an additional 28,873 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its position in Innoviva by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 102,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP acquired a new position in Innoviva during the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,102,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Innoviva during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.82% of the company’s stock.

About Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA)

Innoviva, Inc is engaged in the development, commercialization, and financial management of bio-pharmaceuticals. Its portfolio includes Relvar Breo Ellipta, which is a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a long-acting beta2 agonist, vilanterol, and an inhaled corticosteroid, fluticasone furoate; and Anoro Ellipta, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist, umeclidinium bromide, LABA, VI.

