Harbour Energy (OTCMKTS:HBRIY) Hits New 52-Week High at $4.95

Shares of Harbour Energy plc (OTCMKTS:HBRIY) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $4.95 and last traded at $4.97, with a volume of 8100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.95.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HBRIY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Harbour Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley raised Harbour Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Harbour Energy in a report on Monday, September 27th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Harbour Energy in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised Harbour Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $0.01.

Get Harbour Energy alerts:

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.11.

Harbour Energy Plc is an oil and gas company, which engages in the exploration and production of upstream oil and gas. It focuses its operations in Falkland Islands, Indonesia, Vietnam, the United Kingdom, Mexico, and Norway. The company was founded in 1934 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Harbour Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harbour Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.