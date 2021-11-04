Zacks: Analysts Expect Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) Will Announce Earnings of $0.49 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) will report earnings of $0.49 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.49 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.48. Piedmont Office Realty Trust reported earnings of $0.46 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Piedmont Office Realty Trust will report full year earnings of $1.95 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.94 to $1.95. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.04. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Piedmont Office Realty Trust.

Get Piedmont Office Realty Trust alerts:

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 2.83%. The business had revenue of $131.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PDM. TheStreet lowered shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th.

In other Piedmont Office Realty Trust news, insider Christopher Brent Smith bought 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.63 per share, for a total transaction of $49,364.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 136,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,404,344.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 2.4% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,685,694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,671,000 after purchasing an additional 107,700 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 6.3% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 50,363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $878,000 after purchasing an additional 2,995 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 15.6% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 5.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 34,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $595,000 after buying an additional 1,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 1.7% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 96,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,685,000 after buying an additional 1,617 shares in the last quarter. 82.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PDM stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $18.45. The company had a trading volume of 651,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 656,406. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.43. Piedmont Office Realty Trust has a one year low of $11.68 and a one year high of $20.35. The firm has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.36.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.55%. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.44%.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Company Profile

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc engages in the owning, managing, operating, leasing, acquiring, developing, investing in, and disposing of office real estate assets. . Its activities include acquisition, investment, development, management, disposing, and ownership of commercial real estate properties throughout the United States.

Featured Article: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Piedmont Office Realty Trust (PDM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Piedmont Office Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Piedmont Office Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.