Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Accuray had a positive return on equity of 4.91% and a negative net margin of 1.59%.

NASDAQ:ARAY traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $5.88. The company had a trading volume of 1,683,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 886,176. Accuray has a 1-year low of $2.86 and a 1-year high of $6.01. The firm has a market cap of $534.25 million, a PE ratio of -82.29 and a beta of 1.86. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ARAY. TheStreet lowered Accuray from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Accuray from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

In other Accuray news, Director Joseph E. Whitters bought 17,500 shares of Accuray stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.64 per share, with a total value of $63,700.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 314,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,143,724.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Patrick Spine sold 5,494 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.23, for a total value of $28,733.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders acquired 42,500 shares of company stock valued at $154,650 and sold 53,430 shares valued at $248,241. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Accuray stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY) by 71.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 231,733 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 96,810 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.26% of Accuray worth $1,047,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 78.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Accuray

Accuray, Inc is a radiation oncology company. It engages in the development, manufacture and sale of treatment solutions that includes CyberKnife and Tomo Therapy systems, designed to deliver radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiation therapy, intensity modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, and adaptive radiation therapy.

