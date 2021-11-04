Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Accuray had a positive return on equity of 4.91% and a negative net margin of 1.59%.
NASDAQ:ARAY traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $5.88. The company had a trading volume of 1,683,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 886,176. Accuray has a 1-year low of $2.86 and a 1-year high of $6.01. The firm has a market cap of $534.25 million, a PE ratio of -82.29 and a beta of 1.86. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.18.
A number of brokerages recently commented on ARAY. TheStreet lowered Accuray from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Accuray from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Accuray stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY) by 71.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 231,733 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 96,810 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.26% of Accuray worth $1,047,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 78.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Accuray
Accuray, Inc is a radiation oncology company. It engages in the development, manufacture and sale of treatment solutions that includes CyberKnife and Tomo Therapy systems, designed to deliver radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiation therapy, intensity modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, and adaptive radiation therapy.
