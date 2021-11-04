Azuki Price Tops $0.0678 on Major Exchanges (AZUKI)

Azuki (CURRENCY:AZUKI) traded 24.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on November 4th. Azuki has a market cap of $764,681.58 and $32,554.00 worth of Azuki was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Azuki coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0678 or 0.00000110 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Azuki has traded down 29.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001632 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00001936 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.78 or 0.00087679 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $46.39 or 0.00075625 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $62.33 or 0.00101628 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,498.19 or 0.07333655 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $61,357.78 or 1.00035114 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.86 or 0.00022595 BTC.

Azuki Coin Profile

Azuki’s total supply is 11,310,690 coins and its circulating supply is 11,284,984 coins. The official website for Azuki is dokidoki.finance . Azuki’s official Twitter account is @dokidokifinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Doki Doki Finance is a DeFi ecosystem project with original code and visuals inspired by Retro Japanese aesthetics. AZUKI is a secondary token created for the up-coming Doki Doki NFT DaPP and full-service NFT platform. “

Azuki Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Azuki directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Azuki should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Azuki using one of the exchanges listed above.

