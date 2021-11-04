Mirrored Netflix Price Up 2.8% Over Last Week (mNFLX)

Mirrored Netflix (CURRENCY:mNFLX) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on November 4th. One Mirrored Netflix coin can now be purchased for approximately $690.50 or 0.01125763 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Mirrored Netflix has a total market cap of $23.42 million and approximately $172,022.00 worth of Mirrored Netflix was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Mirrored Netflix has traded up 2.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001632 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00001936 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $53.78 or 0.00087679 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $46.39 or 0.00075625 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.33 or 0.00101628 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,498.19 or 0.07333655 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $61,357.78 or 1.00035114 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.86 or 0.00022595 BTC.

Mirrored Netflix Coin Profile

Mirrored Netflix’s total supply is 33,913 coins. The official website for Mirrored Netflix is mirror.finance . Mirrored Netflix’s official message board is medium.com/@mirror-protocol . Mirrored Netflix’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol

Mirrored Netflix Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Netflix directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored Netflix should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mirrored Netflix using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

