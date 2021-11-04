Civilization Price Up 107.9% Over Last 7 Days (CIV)

Civilization (CURRENCY:CIV) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on November 4th. During the last seven days, Civilization has traded up 107.9% against the US dollar. One Civilization coin can now be bought for about $0.20 or 0.00000321 BTC on major exchanges. Civilization has a total market capitalization of $59.06 million and $552,518.00 worth of Civilization was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.76 or 0.00050151 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001631 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $147.74 or 0.00240862 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.68 or 0.00012525 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000465 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.39 or 0.00096831 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00004384 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Civilization Coin Profile

Civilization (CIV) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 31st, 2021. Civilization’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins. Civilization’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “$CIV is building a staking platform for the DEX world. The Dex / Decentralized crypto space is exploding: in spite of the ups and downs of the market, the daily volume of transactions is simply staggering. Telegram | Discord “

Buying and Selling Civilization

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Civilization directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Civilization should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Civilization using one of the exchanges listed above.

