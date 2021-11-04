National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.19-2.22 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.16. National Storage Affiliates Trust also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.190-$2.220 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist raised their target price on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a neutral rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $55.18.

NYSE:NSA traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $62.91. The company had a trading volume of 321,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 675,188. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 52 week low of $32.79 and a 52 week high of $64.98. The firm has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.19, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $57.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.46.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.11). National Storage Affiliates Trust had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 18.59%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This is an increase from National Storage Affiliates Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s payout ratio is 95.91%.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Company Profile

National Storage Affiliates Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It focuses on the ownership, operation, and acquisition of self-storage properties located within the metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. The company was founded by Arlen D. Nordhagen in April 2013 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

