Titan International (NYSE:TWI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Titan International (NYSE:TWI) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17, Zacks reports. Titan International had a negative net margin of 1.29% and a positive return on equity of 3.46%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS.

NYSE TWI traded up $0.44 during trading on Thursday, reaching $8.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 766,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 445,793. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The company has a market capitalization of $513.74 million, a PE ratio of -26.58 and a beta of 2.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.53. Titan International has a 1-year low of $3.02 and a 1-year high of $11.82.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Titan International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TWI. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Titan International by 10,448.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 3,448 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Titan International by 31.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 48,939 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 11,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Titan International by 71.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 544,406 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,616,000 after acquiring an additional 226,651 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.19% of the company’s stock.

About Titan International

Titan International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of wheels, tires, and undercarriage industrial. It operates through the following segments: Agricultural, Earthmoving and Construction, and Consumer. The Agricultural segment manufactures rims, wheels, and tires for use in various agricultural and forestry equipment, including tractors, combines, skidders, plows, planters, and irrigation equipment.

