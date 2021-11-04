$95.17 Million in Sales Expected for Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG) will report sales of $95.17 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Galapagos’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $138.41 million and the lowest is $51.92 million. Galapagos reported sales of $168.33 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 43.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Galapagos will report full year sales of $601.04 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $431.88 million to $782.07 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $572.91 million, with estimates ranging from $212.40 million to $848.68 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Galapagos.

Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.42) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $184.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.71 million. Galapagos had a negative net margin of 34.21% and a negative return on equity of 8.38%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Galapagos in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Galapagos in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Galapagos from $87.00 to $64.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Barclays downgraded shares of Galapagos from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Galapagos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.42.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GLPG. Capital International Investors increased its position in Galapagos by 46.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,834,743 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $141,184,000 after purchasing an additional 583,642 shares during the period. Prosight Management LP bought a new position in shares of Galapagos in the 1st quarter worth $5,120,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Galapagos by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,820 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Galapagos during the 1st quarter valued at $127,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Galapagos during the 1st quarter worth $8,287,000. 11.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Galapagos stock traded down $0.68 on Friday, hitting $55.64. The company had a trading volume of 328,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 281,826. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.32. The company has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of -10.37 and a beta of 0.58. Galapagos has a 52 week low of $48.66 and a 52 week high of $129.03.

Galapagos NV is a biotechnology company, which engages in the identification and development of small molecule and antibody therapies. It operates through the Research & Development and Fee-for-Services segment. The company was founded by Onno van de Stolpe, Rudi Pauwels, and Helmuth van Es on June 30, 1999 and is headquartered in Mechelen, Belgium.

