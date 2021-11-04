Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Increases Dividend to $1.42 Per Share

Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 4th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a dividend of 1.42 per share on Friday, December 10th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. This is a boost from Snap-on’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23.

Snap-on has raised its dividend by 51.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 12 consecutive years. Snap-on has a payout ratio of 33.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Snap-on to earn $15.33 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.1%.

Get Snap-on alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SNA traded down $1.43 on Thursday, hitting $209.60. 232,707 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 436,919. Snap-on has a 1-year low of $158.55 and a 1-year high of $259.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $216.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $227.34. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.25.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.35 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Snap-on had a net margin of 19.10% and a return on equity of 20.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.28 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Snap-on will post 14.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Snap-on news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 24,492 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.29, for a total value of $5,566,786.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SNA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Snap-on from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of Snap-on from $289.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Snap-on from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $240.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $256.00.

About Snap-on

Snap-On, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information, and systems solutions for professional users performing critical tasks. Its products and services include hand and power tools, tool storage, diagnostics software, handheld and PC-based diagnostic products, information and management systems, shop equipment and other solutions for vehicle dealerships and repair centers, as well as for customers in industries, such as aviation and aerospace, agriculture, construction, government and military, mining, natural resources, power generation and technical education.

Featured Article: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Snap-on Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap-on and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.