LSI Industries Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 (NASDAQ:LYTS)

LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the construction company on Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th.

LSI Industries has a dividend payout ratio of 55.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect LSI Industries to earn $0.47 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 42.6%.

LYTS stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $7.96. 71,233 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 124,350. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.90. LSI Industries has a 12 month low of $6.85 and a 12 month high of $11.22. The company has a market cap of $214.83 million, a PE ratio of 36.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.77.

LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The construction company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13. LSI Industries had a return on equity of 6.66% and a net margin of 1.86%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that LSI Industries will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded LSI Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in LSI Industries stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS) by 249.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,939 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,508 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.10% of LSI Industries worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 65.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About LSI Industries

LSI Industries, Inc engages in the provision a variety of lighting solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Lighting and Graphics. The Lighting segment manufactures and markets outdoor and indoor lighting for the commercial, industrial and multi-site retail markets, including the petroleum or convenience store market.

