Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) to Issue $0.17 Quarterly Dividend

Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.17 per share by the restaurant operator on Friday, December 10th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th.

Wingstop has increased its dividend by 257.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years. Wingstop has a dividend payout ratio of 44.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Wingstop to earn $2.00 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 34.0%.

NASDAQ:WING traded up $12.56 on Thursday, hitting $164.04. The stock had a trading volume of 605,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 418,428. The business’s fifty day moving average is $172.34 and its 200 day moving average is $160.30. The company has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a PE ratio of 172.67, a P/E/G ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 1.27. Wingstop has a 52 week low of $112.49 and a 52 week high of $187.35.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $65.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.86 million. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 10.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Wingstop will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Securities dropped their target price on Wingstop from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Cowen dropped their target price on Wingstop from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Truist dropped their target price on Wingstop from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Wingstop from $184.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on Wingstop from $172.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.06.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Wingstop stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) by 50.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 167,721 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,450 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.56% of Wingstop worth $26,438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Wingstop Company Profile

Wingstop, Inc is a franchisor and operator of restaurants, which engages in the provision of cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. It operates through Franchise and Company segments. The Franchise segment consists of domestic and international franchise restaurants. The Company segment comprises company-owned restaurants.

