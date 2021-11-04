Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.57

Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.5725 per share on Monday, December 20th. This represents a $2.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This is a boost from Evergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54.

Evergy has a dividend payout ratio of 63.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Evergy to earn $3.52 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.14 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 60.8%.

Get Evergy alerts:

EVRG traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $63.72. 1,535,039 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,408,753. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $64.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.18. Evergy has a 52-week low of $51.88 and a 52-week high of $69.45.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.21. Evergy had a net margin of 14.51% and a return on equity of 8.82%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Evergy will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director C John Wilder acquired 19,840 shares of Evergy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $63.70 per share, with a total value of $1,263,808.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kirkland B. Andrews bought 7,875 shares of Evergy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $63.67 per share, for a total transaction of $501,401.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 115,261 shares of company stock valued at $7,263,761 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Evergy stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 532,299 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 140,195 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.23% of Evergy worth $32,168,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.72% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Evergy from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Evergy in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America lowered Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Evergy in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Evergy in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

Evergy Company Profile

Evergy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electricity through its subsidiaries. It focuses on the regulation of electric utilities and development of electric transmission projects. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

Further Reading: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Evergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.