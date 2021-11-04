National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.13 Per Share

Analysts expect National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) to post ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for National CineMedia’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.17) and the highest is ($0.10). National CineMedia posted earnings per share of ($0.16) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 18.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that National CineMedia will report full-year earnings of ($0.64) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.76) to ($0.53). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.08 to $0.28. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for National CineMedia.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The business services provider reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $14.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.15 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 250.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.17) earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently commented on NCMI shares. Wedbush raised shares of National CineMedia from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of National CineMedia in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of National CineMedia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 target price on shares of National CineMedia in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.88.

NCMI stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $3.55. The company had a trading volume of 1,027,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 715,002. National CineMedia has a 52-week low of $2.01 and a 52-week high of $6.11. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.84.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. National CineMedia’s dividend payout ratio is currently -20.00%.

In other news, insider Scott D. Felenstein sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.79, for a total value of $34,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NCMI. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in National CineMedia by 699.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 14,191 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 12,415 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in National CineMedia in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in National CineMedia in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in National CineMedia by 217.1% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 19,829 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 13,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in National CineMedia in the 1st quarter worth approximately $95,000. Institutional investors own 68.02% of the company’s stock.

About National CineMedia

National CineMedia, Inc is a holding company. It engages in the provision of advertising, business meetings, event services, and third-party theatre circuits under network affiliate agreements. The firm owns and operates the digital in-theatre network, which is used to distribute content for its advertising promotions, Fathom Events.

