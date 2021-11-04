Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED) will announce earnings of $0.09 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Sharps Compliance’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.10 and the lowest is $0.06. Sharps Compliance posted earnings of $0.07 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 28.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Sharps Compliance will report full year earnings of $0.12 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.05 to $0.16. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.17 to $0.28. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Sharps Compliance.

Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). Sharps Compliance had a net margin of 16.03% and a return on equity of 26.18%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SMED. Barrington Research reiterated an “in-line” rating on shares of Sharps Compliance in a research report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Sharps Compliance in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sharps Compliance from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sharps Compliance by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 800,127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,498,000 after acquiring an additional 11,475 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Sharps Compliance by 244.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 603,414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,215,000 after purchasing an additional 428,350 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Sharps Compliance by 19.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 334,957 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,450,000 after purchasing an additional 54,656 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new position in Sharps Compliance in the third quarter worth $2,734,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Sharps Compliance by 82.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 271,149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,793,000 after buying an additional 122,849 shares during the period. 47.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SMED traded down $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $8.18. 95,766 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 189,052. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.98 million, a PE ratio of 13.70 and a beta of -0.28. Sharps Compliance has a 12 month low of $6.19 and a 12 month high of $18.67.

About Sharps Compliance

Sharps Compliance Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare waste management services including medical, pharmaceutical, and hazardous. It focuses on developing management solutions for medical waste and unused dispensed medications generated by small and medium quantity generators. The company was founded in November 1992 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

