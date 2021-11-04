Contrasting Intesa Sanpaolo (OTCMKTS:ISNPY) and The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC)

Intesa Sanpaolo (OTCMKTS:ISNPY) and The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and profitability.

Dividends

Intesa Sanpaolo pays an annual dividend of $0.49 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. The PNC Financial Services Group pays an annual dividend of $5.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Intesa Sanpaolo pays out 61.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. The PNC Financial Services Group pays out 78.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. The PNC Financial Services Group has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Intesa Sanpaolo is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

1.0% of Intesa Sanpaolo shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 81.7% of The PNC Financial Services Group shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of The PNC Financial Services Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Intesa Sanpaolo and The PNC Financial Services Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Intesa Sanpaolo 0 4 7 0 2.64 The PNC Financial Services Group 0 14 8 0 2.36

The PNC Financial Services Group has a consensus price target of $198.42, suggesting a potential downside of 4.47%. Given The PNC Financial Services Group’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe The PNC Financial Services Group is more favorable than Intesa Sanpaolo.

Profitability

This table compares Intesa Sanpaolo and The PNC Financial Services Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intesa Sanpaolo N/A N/A N/A The PNC Financial Services Group 30.94% 12.60% 1.35%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Intesa Sanpaolo and The PNC Financial Services Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Intesa Sanpaolo $23.51 billion 2.42 $3.74 billion $0.80 21.91 The PNC Financial Services Group $18.26 billion 4.83 $7.52 billion $6.36 32.66

The PNC Financial Services Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Intesa Sanpaolo. Intesa Sanpaolo is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than The PNC Financial Services Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Intesa Sanpaolo has a beta of 1.29, indicating that its share price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, The PNC Financial Services Group has a beta of 1.38, indicating that its share price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

The PNC Financial Services Group beats Intesa Sanpaolo on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Intesa Sanpaolo

Intesa Sanpaolo SpA engages in the provision of financial products and banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banca dei Territori, IMI Corporate and Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Private Banking, Asset Management, Insurance, and Corporate Centre. The Banca dei Territori segment oversees the traditional lending and deposit collection activities in Italy. The IMI Corporate and Investment Banking segment deals with corporate and investment banking; and acts as a partner for corporates, public administration, and financial institutions. The International Subsidiary Banks segment operates on international markets through subsidiary and associated banks. The Private Banking segment specializes in the asset management of private and high net worth individuals. The Asset Management segment develops solutions targeted at the firm’s customers, commercial networks, and institutional clientele. The Insurance segment includes Intesa Sanpaolo Vita, Fideuram Vita, Intesa Sanpaolo Assicura, and Intesa Sanpaolo Assicura. The Corporate Centre segment comprises of the group’s treasury and the Capital Light Bank. The company was founded in 1931 and is headq

About The PNC Financial Services Group

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers. The Corporate & Institutional segment covers the lending, treasury management, and capital markets-related products and services to mid-sized and large corporations, government, and not-for-profit entities. The Asset Management Group segment includes personal wealth management for high net worth and ultra high net worth clients and institutional asset management. The BlackRock segment operates as a publicly-traded investment management firm providing a range of investment, risk management and technology services to institutional and retail clients. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

