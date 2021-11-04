Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $3.07 EPS

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by ($3.07), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $9.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.89 million. Arvinas had a negative net margin of 782.95% and a negative return on equity of 31.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.79) EPS.
Shares of ARVN traded up $2.90 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $96.21. The company had a trading volume of 409,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 436,717. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.23. Arvinas has a 1-year low of $21.33 and a 1-year high of $108.46. The stock has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of -25.87 and a beta of 1.91.
In other Arvinas news, Director Bradley Albert Margus sold 5,828 shares of Arvinas stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.03, for a total transaction of $524,694.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,353,453.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO John G. Houston sold 40,000 shares of Arvinas stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.14, for a total transaction of $3,525,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 266,969 shares of company stock worth $23,149,030 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.45% of the company’s stock.
Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Arvinas in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Arvinas in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Truist raised their target price on shares of Arvinas from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Arvinas from $101.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Arvinas in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.11.
About Arvinas
Arvinas, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its product candidates are ARV-110, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.
Recommended Story: Is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) still relevant?
Receive News & Ratings for Arvinas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arvinas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.