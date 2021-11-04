Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $3.07 EPS

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by ($3.07), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $9.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.89 million. Arvinas had a negative net margin of 782.95% and a negative return on equity of 31.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.79) EPS.

Shares of ARVN traded up $2.90 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $96.21. The company had a trading volume of 409,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 436,717. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.23. Arvinas has a 1-year low of $21.33 and a 1-year high of $108.46. The stock has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of -25.87 and a beta of 1.91.

In other Arvinas news, Director Bradley Albert Margus sold 5,828 shares of Arvinas stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.03, for a total transaction of $524,694.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,353,453.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO John G. Houston sold 40,000 shares of Arvinas stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.14, for a total transaction of $3,525,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 266,969 shares of company stock worth $23,149,030 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.45% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Arvinas stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) by 208.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 753,343 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 509,173 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.53% of Arvinas worth $58,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.83% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Arvinas in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Arvinas in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Truist raised their target price on shares of Arvinas from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Arvinas from $101.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Arvinas in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.11.

About Arvinas

Arvinas, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its product candidates are ARV-110, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

