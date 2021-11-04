JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.000-$0.010 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.030. The company issued revenue guidance of $57.50 million-$58.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $57.48 million.JFrog also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.040-$0.050 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on JFrog from $63.00 to $40.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $66.00 target price on shares of JFrog in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on JFrog from $61.00 to $55.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded JFrog from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $61.86.

FROG traded up $0.83 during trading on Thursday, hitting $35.45. The stock had a trading volume of 1,479,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 993,581. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.53. The firm has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -86.63 and a beta of 0.73. JFrog has a one year low of $31.17 and a one year high of $73.61.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $48.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.01 million. JFrog had a negative net margin of 17.12% and a negative return on equity of 4.91%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that JFrog will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other JFrog news, Director Jeff Horing sold 74,535 shares of JFrog stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.55, for a total value of $2,798,789.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 38.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in JFrog stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) by 29.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,090 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,659 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in JFrog were worth $733,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.87% of the company’s stock.

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform to achieve continuous software release management platform enabling organizations to deliver software updates across any system in the United States. Its platform acts as a bridge between software development and deployment, which enables organizations to build and release software faster and securely.

