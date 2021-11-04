Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ:BMEA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ:BMEA) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.03), Fidelity Earnings reports.
Shares of NASDAQ:BMEA traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $11.45. 120,662 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 105,399. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.36. Biomea Fusion has a 52 week low of $9.72 and a 52 week high of $22.22.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Biomea Fusion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Biomea Fusion during the second quarter worth approximately $133,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in Biomea Fusion during the second quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Biomea Fusion during the second quarter worth approximately $304,000. 58.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Biomea Fusion
Biomea Fusion, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of irreversible small molecules to treat patients with genetically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is BMF-219, an orally bioavailable, potent, and selective irreversible inhibitor of MENIN, a transcriptional regulator in oncogenic signaling in multiple cancers.
