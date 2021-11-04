Zacks: Brokerages Expect MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.05 Per Share

Equities analysts expect MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD) to report earnings of ($0.05) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for MannKind’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.04) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.06). MannKind also reported earnings of ($0.05) per share in the same quarter last year. The company is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MannKind will report full-year earnings of ($0.32) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.36) to ($0.30). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.22) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.31) to ($0.17). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover MannKind.

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $23.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS.

MNKD has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut MannKind from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of MannKind in a report on Monday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MannKind presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.20.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNKD. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of MannKind by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,881,981 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $119,258,000 after acquiring an additional 3,120,767 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in MannKind during the 2nd quarter valued at about $15,695,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in MannKind during the 2nd quarter valued at about $15,407,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in MannKind by 2,425.2% during the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,392,111 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,458,000 after buying an additional 1,336,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avoro Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in MannKind by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,630,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,034,000 after buying an additional 1,130,000 shares in the last quarter. 43.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MNKD traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $4.88. 1,822,866 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,045,991. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.51. MannKind has a 52-week low of $1.97 and a 52-week high of $6.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of -14.06 and a beta of 1.82.

About MannKind

MannKind Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of therapeutic products for diseases, such as diabetes and cancer. The company was founded by Alfred E. Mann on February 14, 1991 and is headquartered in Westlake Village, CA.

