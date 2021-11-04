Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $401.15 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) will announce sales of $401.15 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Flagstar Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $391.30 million to $411.00 million. Flagstar Bancorp reported sales of $526.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 23.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Flagstar Bancorp will report full year sales of $1.79 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.75 billion to $1.82 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.54 billion to $1.55 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Flagstar Bancorp.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The savings and loans company reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $1.09. Flagstar Bancorp had a net margin of 30.01% and a return on equity of 26.10%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.88 EPS.

FBC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Flagstar Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Flagstar Bancorp from $55.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.40.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in Flagstar Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Flagstar Bancorp during the first quarter worth $68,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in Flagstar Bancorp during the second quarter worth $89,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in Flagstar Bancorp by 26.4% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,099 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Flagstar Bancorp by 245.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,448 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,739 shares during the last quarter. 92.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FBC traded down $0.51 during trading on Friday, hitting $48.26. The stock had a trading volume of 368,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 574,056. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.56. Flagstar Bancorp has a 12 month low of $30.63 and a 12 month high of $56.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.47.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, November 6th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Flagstar Bancorp’s payout ratio is 2.52%.

Flagstar Bancorp Company Profile

Flagstar Bancorp, Incis a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Originations, Mortgage Servicing, and Other. The Community Banking segment offers loans, deposits, checking and savings accounts, consumer and commercial loans, treasury management, equipment leasing, and capital markets services.

