Brokerages Expect PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) to Announce $2.35 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) will announce earnings of $2.35 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for PulteGroup’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.66 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.08. PulteGroup reported earnings of $1.49 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 57.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PulteGroup will report full year earnings of $7.17 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.93 to $7.45. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $8.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.01 to $9.70. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover PulteGroup.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 24.55% and a net margin of 13.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share.

PHM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of PulteGroup in a research note on Monday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on PulteGroup from $81.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on PulteGroup from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on PulteGroup from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on PulteGroup from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PulteGroup presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.25.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PHM. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in PulteGroup during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in PulteGroup by 60.7% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 903 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in PulteGroup during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in PulteGroup during the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in PulteGroup during the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PHM traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $49.08. 2,068,112 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,732,995. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.02. The company has a market cap of $12.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 1.42. PulteGroup has a 1-year low of $39.92 and a 1-year high of $63.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 20th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 17th. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is currently 11.89%.

PulteGroup Company Profile

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm also involved in the mortgage banking, and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment comprises of operations from the Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

