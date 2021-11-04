Brokerages Anticipate Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN) Will Announce Earnings of $0.58 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN) will post earnings of $0.58 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Golden Entertainment’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.30 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.73. Golden Entertainment reported earnings per share of ($0.44) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 231.8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Golden Entertainment will report full year earnings of $4.90 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.39 to $5.26. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.96 to $3.57. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Golden Entertainment.

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.21. Golden Entertainment had a net margin of 9.35% and a return on equity of 39.37%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.25) EPS.

Several research firms have weighed in on GDEN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Golden Entertainment in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Golden Entertainment from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Golden Entertainment from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Golden Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Golden Entertainment from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Golden Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.40.

GDEN traded down $2.76 during trading on Thursday, hitting $50.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 513,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 194,841. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.91. Golden Entertainment has a one year low of $14.62 and a one year high of $54.86. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 18.29 and a beta of 2.74. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.91.

In other Golden Entertainment news, COO Stephen Arcana sold 18,754 shares of Golden Entertainment stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.91, for a total value of $992,274.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 260,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,806,547.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Blake L. Sartini II sold 9,194 shares of Golden Entertainment stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.56, for a total transaction of $483,236.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 167,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,803,274.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,580 shares of company stock worth $2,863,363 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 41.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Golden Entertainment by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in shares of Golden Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Golden Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Golden Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Golden Entertainment by 72.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. 56.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Golden Entertainment Company Profile

Golden Entertainment, Inc engages in the development, finance, management, and ownership of casino properties. It operates through the Distributed Gaming and Casinos segments. The Distributed Gaming segment involves in the installation, maintenance, and operation of slots and amusement devices in non-casino locations such as grocery stores, convenience stores, liquor stores, restaurants, bars, and taverns; and the operation of wholly-owned branded taverns targeting local patrons.

