Wolters Kluwer’s (WTKWY) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Credit Suisse Group

Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Wolters Kluwer from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. HSBC cut Wolters Kluwer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Societe Generale restated a “hold” rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.00.

Get Wolters Kluwer alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS WTKWY traded up $1.99 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $110.72. 8,147 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,471. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.93, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.81. Wolters Kluwer has a 52-week low of $77.49 and a 52-week high of $116.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is $109.98 and its 200-day moving average is $104.72.

Wolters Kluwer NV engages in the provision of information, software solutions, and services for professionals in the health, tax and accounting, finance, risk and compliance, and legal sectors. It operates through the following segments: Health; Tax and Accounting; Governance, Risk and Compliance; and Legal and Regulatory.

Read More: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Wolters Kluwer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wolters Kluwer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.