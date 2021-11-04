Unitil (NYSE:UTL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Unitil (NYSE:UTL) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The utilities provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Unitil had a return on equity of 9.03% and a net margin of 7.82%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS.

NYSE UTL traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $42.80. 78,136 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 93,414. Unitil has a one year low of $32.80 and a one year high of $59.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.45. The stock has a market cap of $683.39 million, a PE ratio of 17.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.86.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. Unitil’s payout ratio is currently 70.70%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Unitil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 11th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Unitil stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL) by 296.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,852 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 54,467 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.48% of Unitil worth $3,859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 71.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Unitil

UNITIL Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Gas, Electric, Non-Regulated and Other. The firm produces and sells electricity & natural gas. The company was founded on September 7, 1984 and is headquartered in Hampton, NH.

