Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.180-$0.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.210. The company issued revenue guidance of $296 million-$310 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $318.71 million.

Shares of Viavi Solutions stock traded up $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $16.53. 2,525,812 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,755,395. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Viavi Solutions has a twelve month low of $12.59 and a twelve month high of $18.14. The company has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.98.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.07. Viavi Solutions had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 3.85%. The company had revenue of $310.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.38 million. On average, research analysts predict that Viavi Solutions will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VIAV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Viavi Solutions from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. B. Riley restated a buy rating on shares of Viavi Solutions in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Viavi Solutions from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Viavi Solutions has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $19.43.

In related news, SVP Luke M. Scrivanich sold 12,913 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.61, for a total transaction of $201,571.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul Mcnab sold 4,549 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.52, for a total value of $75,149.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $658,834.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,824 shares of company stock valued at $443,428 over the last quarter. 1.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Viavi Solutions

Viavi Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government and avionics. It operates through the following segments: Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance.

