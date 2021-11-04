Nerve Finance (NRV) Price Hits $0.17 on Top Exchanges

Nerve Finance (CURRENCY:NRV) traded 24.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on November 4th. Over the last week, Nerve Finance has traded up 78.8% against the dollar. One Nerve Finance coin can currently be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00000270 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Nerve Finance has a market capitalization of $7.67 million and $6.16 million worth of Nerve Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Nerve Finance alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.80 or 0.00050147 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001628 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00003139 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $146.85 or 0.00239079 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.65 or 0.00012460 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000470 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.42 or 0.00096737 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Nerve Finance

NRV is a coin. Nerve Finance’s official Twitter account is @nervefinance

According to CryptoCompare, “NERVE is a purely decentralized network that is open source and not owned by anyone or bound to any jurisdiction. NERVE Corp only sells shares in the contract on behalf of current owners. Each NERVE (NRV) token holder receives his share according to their share of outstanding NERVE (NRV) tokens. Each token holder can redeem this amount according to their token shares at any time. The GAS costs are borne by the token holders themselves. Everyone can decide for themselves when and how much profit should be paid out. As opposed to conventional stock, the NERVE token entitles the investor to a share in total revenue rather than net profit. That’s why investors are shielded from losses. “

Buying and Selling Nerve Finance

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nerve Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nerve Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nerve Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “NRVUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Nerve Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nerve Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.