Node Runners (NDR) Reaches Market Cap of $1.90 Million

Node Runners (CURRENCY:NDR) traded down 2.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on November 4th. One Node Runners coin can now be purchased for about $79.10 or 0.00128780 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Node Runners has traded up 12% against the dollar. Node Runners has a total market capitalization of $1.90 million and $1,054.00 worth of Node Runners was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.80 or 0.00050147 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001628 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00003139 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $146.85 or 0.00239079 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.65 or 0.00012460 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000470 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $59.42 or 0.00096737 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Node Runners

Node Runners is a coin. Its genesis date was October 25th, 2020. Node Runners’ total supply is 28,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,077 coins. Node Runners’ official website is noderunners.io . Node Runners’ official Twitter account is @Node_Runners . Node Runners’ official message board is noderunners.medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Node Runners is an underground movement formed to fight corporate autocracy. Farm and stake crypto Heroes NFTs to fight Villains and bring justice to the world. “

Node Runners Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Node Runners directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Node Runners should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Node Runners using one of the exchanges listed above.

