Oxbull.tech (OXB) Hits Market Cap of $28.40 Million

Oxbull.tech (CURRENCY:OXB) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on November 4th. During the last week, Oxbull.tech has traded down 1% against the US dollar. One Oxbull.tech coin can currently be purchased for about $3.79 or 0.00006164 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Oxbull.tech has a total market cap of $28.40 million and $652,005.00 worth of Oxbull.tech was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Oxbull.tech alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001629 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00001933 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.19 or 0.00088218 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.37 or 0.00075501 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.52 or 0.00101791 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,497.57 or 0.07322423 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $61,406.90 or 0.99975546 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.83 or 0.00022518 BTC.

Oxbull.tech Profile

Oxbull.tech’s total supply is 9,801,505 coins and its circulating supply is 7,501,504 coins. Oxbull.tech’s official Twitter account is @Oxbull5

Buying and Selling Oxbull.tech

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxbull.tech directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oxbull.tech should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Oxbull.tech using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “OXBUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Oxbull.tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Oxbull.tech and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.