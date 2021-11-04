INmune Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB) CFO David J. Moss Sells 1,025 Shares

INmune Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB) CFO David J. Moss sold 1,025 shares of INmune Bio stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $20,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

INMB traded down $1.90 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $17.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 369,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 346,860. The company has a current ratio of 14.74, a quick ratio of 14.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $314.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.96 and a beta of 2.67. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.64. INmune Bio, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.46 and a 52-week high of $30.37.

Get INmune Bio alerts:

INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.12). During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.36) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that INmune Bio, Inc. will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fermata Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of INmune Bio by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 12,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of INmune Bio by 73.2% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 99,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,929,000 after purchasing an additional 41,983 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of INmune Bio during the 2nd quarter worth about $185,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of INmune Bio by 273.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 8,450 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of INmune Bio by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 66,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 14.43% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on INMB shares. Maxim Group boosted their target price on shares of INmune Bio from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of INmune Bio from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of INmune Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th.

INmune Bio Company Profile

INmune Bio, Inc focuses on controlling components of the immune system to activate an immune response against cancer and Alzheimer’s disease. Its product pipeline INKMUNE-Cancer, INB03-Cancer, XPRO1595-Alzheimer, and LIVNATE. The company was founded by Mark Lowdell in September 2015 and is headquartered in La Jolla, CA.

Further Reading: What is a short straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for INmune Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for INmune Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.