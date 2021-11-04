INmune Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB) CFO David J. Moss Sells 1,025 Shares

INmune Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB) CFO David J. Moss sold 1,025 shares of INmune Bio stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $20,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
INMB traded down $1.90 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $17.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 369,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 346,860. The company has a current ratio of 14.74, a quick ratio of 14.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $314.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.96 and a beta of 2.67. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.64. INmune Bio, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.46 and a 52-week high of $30.37.
INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.12). During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.36) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that INmune Bio, Inc. will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several research analysts recently weighed in on INMB shares. Maxim Group boosted their target price on shares of INmune Bio from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of INmune Bio from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of INmune Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th.
INmune Bio Company Profile
INmune Bio, Inc focuses on controlling components of the immune system to activate an immune response against cancer and Alzheimer’s disease. Its product pipeline INKMUNE-Cancer, INB03-Cancer, XPRO1595-Alzheimer, and LIVNATE. The company was founded by Mark Lowdell in September 2015 and is headquartered in La Jolla, CA.
