Cyclone Protocol (CYC) Price Reaches $383.80 on Top Exchanges

Cyclone Protocol (CURRENCY:CYC) traded 16.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on November 4th. In the last seven days, Cyclone Protocol has traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Cyclone Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $383.80 or 0.00624623 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Cyclone Protocol has a market cap of $7.74 million and approximately $2.41 million worth of Cyclone Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00004432 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded 32.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.89 or 0.00221160 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded 35.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.07 or 0.00009886 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00006595 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000395 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol Coin Profile

Cyclone Protocol is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Cyclone Protocol’s total supply is 20,179 coins. Cyclone Protocol’s official Twitter account is @cycloneprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “There is no longer a functional website for this crypto currency – although the coin has 33 million total units to be mined by proof of work and X11. “

Cyclone Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cyclone Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cyclone Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cyclone Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

