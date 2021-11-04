$0.32 Earnings Per Share Expected for Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) to post $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Graphic Packaging’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.28 and the highest is $0.42. Graphic Packaging posted earnings per share of $0.28 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 14.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Graphic Packaging will report full-year earnings of $1.16 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.12 to $1.25. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.63 to $2.15. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Graphic Packaging.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 17.81%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GPK. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Truist began coverage on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Graphic Packaging from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Graphic Packaging presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.86.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Graphic Packaging by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,913 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in Graphic Packaging by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 25,064 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Graphic Packaging by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,902 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Graphic Packaging by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 18,924 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cutler Group LP raised its stake in Graphic Packaging by 652.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,504 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Graphic Packaging stock traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $20.24. The stock had a trading volume of 2,043,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,105,253. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.72. Graphic Packaging has a 12-month low of $13.90 and a 12-month high of $20.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The company has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.18.

Graphic Packaging Company Profile

Graphic Packaging Holding Co provides paper-based packaging solutions for a variety of products to food, beverage and other consumer products companies. The firm produces folding cartons, kraft paperboard, coated-recycled boxboard and multi-wall bags. It operates through the following business segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging and Europe Paperboard Packaging.

