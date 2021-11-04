Zacks: Analysts Expect Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $146.89 Million

Brokerages forecast that Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN) will report sales of $146.89 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Orion Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $131.13 million and the highest is $168.92 million. Orion Group posted sales of $170.18 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 13.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Orion Group will report full year sales of $583.49 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $570.22 million to $598.04 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $642.07 million, with estimates ranging from $575.37 million to $682.92 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Orion Group.

Get Orion Group alerts:

Orion Group (NYSE:ORN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.13). Orion Group had a negative net margin of 0.34% and a negative return on equity of 1.20%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ORN. B. Riley lowered Orion Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $7.50 to $5.50 in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Orion Group in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Orion Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

NYSE ORN traded down $0.08 on Friday, reaching $4.26. 109,387 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 189,365. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.49. Orion Group has a 12 month low of $3.34 and a 12 month high of $6.67.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Orion Group by 257.1% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 86,480 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 62,261 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Orion Group by 62.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 60,142 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 23,195 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Orion Group by 78.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 31,254 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 13,734 shares during the last quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC grew its stake in Orion Group by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 977,780 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,622,000 after purchasing an additional 62,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Orion Group by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. SG Capital Management LLC now owns 109,205 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 10,956 shares during the last quarter. 57.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Orion Group Company Profile

Orion Group Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of specialty construction services in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors. It operates through the Marine and Concrete segments. The Marine segment includes the restoration, maintenance, dredging, and repair of marine transportation facilities, pipelines, bridges and causeways and environmental structures.

Recommended Story: Yield Curve

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Orion Group (ORN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Orion Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orion Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.