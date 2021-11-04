Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $6.39 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) will announce sales of $6.39 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have made estimates for Freeport-McMoRan’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $5.38 billion and the highest is $7.55 billion. Freeport-McMoRan posted sales of $4.50 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 42%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, January 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan will report full-year sales of $23.15 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $21.51 billion to $24.89 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $24.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $20.62 billion to $32.41 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Freeport-McMoRan.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The natural resource company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $6.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.22 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 18.45%. The company’s revenue was up 58.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FCX shares. BNP Paribas upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.50 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Raymond James set a $45.00 price objective on Freeport-McMoRan and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays cut Freeport-McMoRan from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, September 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Freeport-McMoRan currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.06.

Shares of NYSE FCX traded down $1.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $37.00. The company had a trading volume of 16,302,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,378,863. The company has a market capitalization of $54.32 billion, a PE ratio of 14.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 2.12. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Freeport-McMoRan has a one year low of $18.51 and a one year high of $46.10.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th were given a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is 55.56%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 3.9% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 7,024 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 4.0% in the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,973 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 10.2% in the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,253 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 16.7% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nvwm LLC increased its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 1.2% in the second quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 25,704 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $954,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.76% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining; Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

Read More: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Freeport-McMoRan (FCX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.